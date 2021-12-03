Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 4,347 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Athene were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $760,634,000 after purchasing an additional 217,942 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Athene by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,863,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $260,775,000 after buying an additional 114,326 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Athene by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,062,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,706,000 after buying an additional 315,562 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Athene by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,814,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,014,000 after buying an additional 1,068,725 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Athene by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,118,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,015,000 after buying an additional 27,680 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATH opened at $82.46 on Friday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $91.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.03 and a 200 day moving average of $70.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Athene had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 14.35%. Athene’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATH. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut shares of Athene to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.34.

In other news, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $137,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,961.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 4,300 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $351,267.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,367. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

