Royal Bank of Canada Buys 5,772 Shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.12% of Veritone worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,512,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veritone by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 15,824 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Veritone by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after buying an additional 288,272 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Veritone by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 294,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after buying an additional 23,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veritone by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritone alerts:

In related news, President Ryan Steelberg bought 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.47 per share, with a total value of $78,662.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

VERI opened at $22.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.41. Veritone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $50.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.87 million, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 3.05.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.28. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 79.19% and a negative net margin of 87.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VERI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Veritone from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.