Royal Bank of Canada Grows Position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 920,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $418,213,000 after purchasing an additional 55,600 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 365.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,270,000 after buying an additional 31,598 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 369.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,859,000 after buying an additional 23,732 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 17.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,035,000 after buying an additional 21,185 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the second quarter worth approximately $9,582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 32,301 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.46, for a total transaction of $21,010,508.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Booth sold 2,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,476 shares of company stock valued at $47,864,847. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CACC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Stephens raised their target price on Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $460.80.

NASDAQ:CACC opened at $643.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.17. Credit Acceptance Co. has a one year low of $320.19 and a one year high of $703.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $630.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $547.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 21.99 and a current ratio of 21.99.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.45 by $2.34. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 49.29%. The company had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.36 earnings per share. Credit Acceptance’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 51.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

