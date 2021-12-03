Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 32,322 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,138,811 shares.The stock last traded at $99.13 and had previously closed at $99.03.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $0.939 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.62%.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

RY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.98.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $142.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.87.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RY. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 40.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.