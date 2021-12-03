Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.10 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, December 1st. Desjardins analyst D. Young expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.06 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RY. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.98.

NYSE RY opened at $100.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $79.82 and a 12-month high of $108.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RY. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $0.939 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

