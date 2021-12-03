Royal Bank of Canada Sells 69,593 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 69,593 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,191,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,590,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,622,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.13.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $75.45 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $37.38 and a one year high of $85.45. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.09, a P/E/G ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.81 and a 200-day moving average of $62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $131.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $1,873,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 34,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $2,176,924.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 87,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,256.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 345,740 shares of company stock valued at $23,728,581 over the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.