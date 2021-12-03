Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Receives Buy Rating from Veritas Investment Research

Veritas Investment Research restated their buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RY. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$144.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$141.94.

Shares of TSE RY opened at C$128.14 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$102.74 and a 52 week high of C$134.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$130.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$128.19. The company has a market cap of C$182.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 40.69%.

In related news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.24, for a total value of C$69,558.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$522,507.36. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.68, for a total transaction of C$700,799.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$773,355.47. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,053 shares of company stock worth $2,222,843.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

