Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $64.20

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $64.20 and last traded at $64.61, with a volume of 511416 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.82.

RCL has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $456.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.88 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 902.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1456.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($5.62) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $411,276.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 36.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

