Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 2,350 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) target price on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RDSB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,871 ($24.44) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,865 ($24.37) to GBX 2,089 ($27.29) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,172.73 ($28.39).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 1,650.63 ($21.57) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £188.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,677.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,497.63. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 1,227 ($16.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,813.40 ($23.69).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.68%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.