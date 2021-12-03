Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.14.

RHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 252.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $77.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.35. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 1.70. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $59.00 and a 12 month high of $96.69.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $306.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.60 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 352.82% and a negative net margin of 36.42%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 336.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

