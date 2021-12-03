Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 13,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.29 per share, for a total transaction of $999,968.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 914,627 shares of company stock valued at $68,912,577. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Safehold by 154.9% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,277,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,861,000 after acquiring an additional 776,597 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Safehold by 35.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 892,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,054,000 after acquiring an additional 234,517 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Safehold in the third quarter worth about $16,143,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 21.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,560,000 after buying an additional 195,805 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 7.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,527,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,399,000 after buying an additional 178,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAFE traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $71.51. 120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,434. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 56.44 and a beta of -0.31. Safehold has a 12 month low of $64.85 and a 12 month high of $95.29.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 38.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Safehold will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Safehold’s payout ratio is 53.54%.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

