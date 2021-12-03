Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.21.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.
In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 13,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.29 per share, for a total transaction of $999,968.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 914,627 shares of company stock valued at $68,912,577. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:SAFE traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $71.51. 120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,434. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 56.44 and a beta of -0.31. Safehold has a 12 month low of $64.85 and a 12 month high of $95.29.
Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 38.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Safehold will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Safehold’s payout ratio is 53.54%.
Safehold Company Profile
Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.
