Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Short Interest Update

Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SFSHF shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

OTCMKTS SFSHF remained flat at $$17.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.86. Safestore has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $17.79.

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

