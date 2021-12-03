salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given a $360.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 target price on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $298.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research raised their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Societe Generale raised their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $325.23.
NYSE:CRM opened at $261.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $255.71 billion, a PE ratio of 104.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $290.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.61.
In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total value of $20,520,733.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $1,092,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,173 shares in the company, valued at $22,141,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 632,477 shares of company stock valued at $177,857,499 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
