salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given a $360.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 target price on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $298.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research raised their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Societe Generale raised their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $325.23.

NYSE:CRM opened at $261.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $255.71 billion, a PE ratio of 104.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $290.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.61.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total value of $20,520,733.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $1,092,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,173 shares in the company, valued at $22,141,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 632,477 shares of company stock valued at $177,857,499 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

