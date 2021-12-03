salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given New $330.00 Price Target at Truist

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price objective upped by analysts at Truist from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.34% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.23.

NYSE CRM opened at $261.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.61. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total value of $20,520,733.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,562,728.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 632,477 shares of company stock worth $177,857,499 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $17,393,375,000 after buying an additional 299,606 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in salesforce.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,115,062,000 after buying an additional 707,629 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in salesforce.com by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,309,637,000 after buying an additional 805,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,024,519,000 after buying an additional 1,109,641 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

