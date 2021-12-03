salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $330.00 at Truist Securities

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.34% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Barclays set a $348.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.23.
CRM opened at $261.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.71 billion, a PE ratio of 104.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $290.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75.
In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $1,092,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,141,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.43, for a total value of $5,308,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 632,477 shares of company stock valued at $177,857,499 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $34,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
