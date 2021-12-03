salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $330.00 at Truist Securities

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Barclays set a $348.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.23.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM opened at $261.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.71 billion, a PE ratio of 104.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $290.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $1,092,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,141,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.43, for a total value of $5,308,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 632,477 shares of company stock valued at $177,857,499 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $34,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.