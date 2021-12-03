salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.720-$0.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.22 billion-$7.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.22 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.680-$4.690 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $4.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $257.00. The company had a trading volume of 395,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,233,637. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $290.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. FBN Securities increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Nord/LB set a $275.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $325.23.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total transaction of $149,526.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,562,728.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 632,477 shares of company stock valued at $177,857,499. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in salesforce.com stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.79% of salesforce.com worth $4,046,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

