salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $330.00 to $315.00. The stock had previously closed at $284.96, but opened at $266.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. salesforce.com shares last traded at $268.76, with a volume of 215,406 shares traded.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CRM. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $298.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.
In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,562,728.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total value of $1,141,435.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,173 shares in the company, valued at $23,140,072.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 632,477 shares of company stock worth $177,857,499. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $290.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.90, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.07.
salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
