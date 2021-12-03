salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $330.00 to $315.00. The stock had previously closed at $284.96, but opened at $266.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. salesforce.com shares last traded at $268.76, with a volume of 215,406 shares traded.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CRM. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $298.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,562,728.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total value of $1,141,435.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,173 shares in the company, valued at $23,140,072.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 632,477 shares of company stock worth $177,857,499. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 11,177 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $290.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.90, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

