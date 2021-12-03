Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

OTCMKTS:SZGPY opened at $2.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.38. Salzgitter has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $4.07.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Salzgitter had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 1.27%. Research analysts predict that Salzgitter will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SZGPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Salzgitter from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group raised Salzgitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.