Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
OTCMKTS:SZGPY opened at $2.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.38. Salzgitter has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $4.07.
Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Salzgitter had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 1.27%. Research analysts predict that Salzgitter will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.
Salzgitter Company Profile
Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.
