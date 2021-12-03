Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SGMO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 28,884 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $248,402.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 960,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 436,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 31,274 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 238.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 15,048 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 289,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 174,571 shares during the period. 52.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGMO opened at $8.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average of $9.97. Sangamo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.96 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.16% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. Sangamo Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

