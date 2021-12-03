Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $47.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.99. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $45.17 and a 52 week high of $54.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink upgraded Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.