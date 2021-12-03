Sareum (LON:SAR) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.10

Sareum Holdings plc (LON:SAR)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.10 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 5.92 ($0.08). Sareum shares last traded at GBX 6.15 ($0.08), with a volume of 9,269,655 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £191.17 million and a PE ratio of -7.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6.08.

In other news, insider Stephen Parker acquired 277,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £11,111.08 ($14,516.70).

Sareum Holdings plc, a specialist drug development company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic drugs for cancer and autoimmune diseases. It develops small molecule therapeutic drugs based on its Sareum Kinase Inhibitor Library drug discovery platform. The company's product pipeline includes Checkpoint Kinase 1, Aurora+FLT3 kinase, and TYK2/JAK1 kinase.

