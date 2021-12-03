Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sasol from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of SSL opened at $17.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.21. Sasol has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $19.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSL. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sasol by 54.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 314,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 110,344 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Sasol by 142.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 46,116 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sasol in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sasol by 20.0% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 24,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Sasol in the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions. The Mining segment secures coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam.

