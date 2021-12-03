Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sasol from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.
Shares of SSL opened at $17.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.21. Sasol has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $19.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Sasol Company Profile
Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions. The Mining segment secures coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam.
