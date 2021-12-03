Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €163.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €163.00 ($185.23) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SU. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €131.00 ($148.86) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($198.86) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($187.50) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($175.00) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider Electric S.E. has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €157.64 ($179.13).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is €148.94 and its 200 day moving average is €143.52. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of €64.88 ($73.73) and a fifty-two week high of €76.34 ($86.75).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

