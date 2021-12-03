Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) vs. Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Head-To-Head Survey

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) and Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jasper Therapeutics and Scholar Rock’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jasper Therapeutics N/A N/A -$590,000.00 N/A N/A Scholar Rock $15.40 million 58.73 -$86.48 million ($3.41) -7.55

Jasper Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Scholar Rock.

Profitability

This table compares Jasper Therapeutics and Scholar Rock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jasper Therapeutics N/A 17.43% 3.98% Scholar Rock -672.72% -54.11% -35.51%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.0% of Scholar Rock shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of Scholar Rock shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Jasper Therapeutics and Scholar Rock, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jasper Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Scholar Rock 0 0 5 0 3.00

Jasper Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $18.33, suggesting a potential upside of 122.22%. Scholar Rock has a consensus target price of $65.00, suggesting a potential upside of 152.33%. Given Scholar Rock’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Scholar Rock is more favorable than Jasper Therapeutics.

Summary

Scholar Rock beats Jasper Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jasper Therapeutics

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Jasper Therapeutics Inc.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling. Its product candidate includes SRK-015 and SRK-181. The company was founded by Timothy A. Springer and Leonard I. Zon in October 2012 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

