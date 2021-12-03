Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stock Position Boosted by Newton One Investments LLC

Newton One Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,807 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 11.9% of Newton One Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 39,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 373,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,621,000 after buying an additional 66,404 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 221,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,945,000 after buying an additional 8,953 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 128,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $77.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.89 and its 200-day moving average is $78.76. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $65.26 and a 12 month high of $83.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.