Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Purchased by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,519,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381,064 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,503,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,517,000 after purchasing an additional 147,629 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,685,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,631,000 after purchasing an additional 24,811 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 27.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,452,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,301,000 after purchasing an additional 527,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,917,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,889,000 after acquiring an additional 230,276 shares in the last quarter.

SCHP opened at $63.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.87. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $60.31 and a twelve month high of $64.15.

