Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 232.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 177.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.40 on Friday, hitting $99.18. 6,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,801. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $83.43 and a 12-month high of $110.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.98.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

