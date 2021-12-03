Scotiabank Cuts American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Price Target to C$5.00

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AHOTF. TD Securities began coverage on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating for the company. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report on Monday. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. National Bankshares began coverage on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.95.

Get American Hotel Income Properties REIT alerts:

OTCMKTS AHOTF opened at $3.05 on Monday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $3.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.43.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP engages in investing in hotel real estate properties. It operates through the Premium Branded Hotels and the Economy Lodging Hotels segments. The Premium Branded Hotels segment provides premium branded, select-service hotel properties that have franchise agreements with international hotel brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and IHG.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.