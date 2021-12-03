Scotiabank Initiates Coverage on Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY)

Stock analysts at Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cielo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th.

Get Cielo alerts:

OTCMKTS CIOXY opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.58. Cielo has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $0.91.

Cielo SA Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. It provides credit and debit cards, accreditation services for commercial establishments and service merchants, installation and maintenance of electronic terminals, data collection and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Cielo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cielo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.