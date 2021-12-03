Scott Andrew Smith Sells 466 Shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Stock

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) President Scott Andrew Smith sold 466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $11,589.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Scott Andrew Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Scott Andrew Smith sold 430 shares of BioAtla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $11,278.90.

On Friday, October 1st, Scott Andrew Smith sold 2,994 shares of BioAtla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $90,358.92.

BioAtla stock opened at $22.99 on Friday. BioAtla, Inc. has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $76.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.05 and a 200 day moving average of $36.25.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioAtla, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BioAtla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioAtla presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in BioAtla by 11.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BioAtla by 55.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in BioAtla by 19.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in BioAtla by 9.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in BioAtla in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

