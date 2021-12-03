Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €72.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Scout24 (ETR:G24) has been given a €72.00 ($81.82) price target by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €76.00 ($86.36) price objective on Scout24 in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on Scout24 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays set a €65.50 ($74.43) price objective on Scout24 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($76.14) target price on Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €76.00 ($86.36) target price on Scout24 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €73.22 ($83.21).

The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €61.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of €66.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27. Scout24 has a 52 week low of €56.94 ($64.70) and a 52 week high of €73.36 ($83.36).

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

