Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) PT Lowered to €73.00

Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €80.00 ($90.91) to €73.00 ($82.95) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SCOTF. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Scout24 in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Scout24 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scout24 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of SCOTF remained flat at $$72.90 during midday trading on Friday. Scout24 has a 12-month low of $66.29 and a 12-month high of $72.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.82 and a 200 day moving average of $78.70.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

