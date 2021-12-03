Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $370.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SE shares. Barclays started coverage on SEA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of SEA by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,195,619 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,612,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,897 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 520.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,583 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $918,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806,772 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,030,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,240,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,732 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $639,249,000. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of SEA by 201.1% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,192,614 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $327,493,000 after purchasing an additional 796,591 shares during the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SE traded down $7.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $253.44. The stock had a trading volume of 6,948,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,812,473. SEA has a twelve month low of $178.80 and a twelve month high of $372.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.79 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $326.74 and its 200 day moving average is $304.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SEA will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

