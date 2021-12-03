Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker Sells 301,444 Shares of Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 301,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $48,330,516.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SGEN opened at $158.67 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.20 and a 1-year high of $202.60. The stock has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of -85.77 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.21.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.05). Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. Seagen’s revenue was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Seagen by 15.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,191,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,070,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,797 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 1,211.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,432,000 after acquiring an additional 997,191 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Seagen by 543.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 956,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,432,000 after acquiring an additional 807,977 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 63.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,586,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,344,000 after purchasing an additional 615,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1,035.2% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 577,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,200,000 after purchasing an additional 526,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

