Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker Sells 301,444 Shares of Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 301,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $48,330,516.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of SGEN opened at $158.67 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.20 and a 1-year high of $202.60. The stock has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of -85.77 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.21.
Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.05). Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. Seagen’s revenue was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Seagen by 15.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,191,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,070,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,797 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 1,211.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,432,000 after acquiring an additional 997,191 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Seagen by 543.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 956,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,432,000 after acquiring an additional 807,977 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 63.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,586,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,344,000 after purchasing an additional 615,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1,035.2% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 577,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,200,000 after purchasing an additional 526,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.
About Seagen
Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.
