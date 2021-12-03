Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 148.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Seagen by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Seagen by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,017 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Seagen by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 63,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,048,000 after acquiring an additional 16,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Seagen by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 29,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagen alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on SGEN. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $158.67 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.20 and a 52-week high of $202.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.56 and a 200-day moving average of $161.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of -85.77 and a beta of 0.80.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 301,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $48,330,516.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 422,116 shares of company stock valued at $69,974,088. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.