SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.020-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $535 million-$537 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $537.08 million.SecureWorks also updated its Q4 guidance to ($0.09)-($0.07) EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SecureWorks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SCWX traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.65. 179,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,417. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.48. SecureWorks has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $26.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -41.18 and a beta of 1.02.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SecureWorks by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SecureWorks by 12.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SecureWorks by 209.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 25,934 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,010,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

