Seelaus Asset Management LLC Buys 350 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,385 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Splunk by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,572 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Splunk by 10.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,412 shares of the software company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Splunk by 17.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,492 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Splunk by 64.1% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 279,699 shares of the software company’s stock worth $40,439,000 after acquiring an additional 109,225 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Splunk by 20.7% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 40,795 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $54,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,881 shares of company stock valued at $5,018,967. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPLK stock opened at $116.92 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.28 and a 12 month high of $185.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.39. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.26.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 58.63%. The firm had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.96) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Summit Insights raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.33.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.