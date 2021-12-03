Seelaus Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L&F Acquisition were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in L&F Acquisition by 123.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in L&F Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in L&F Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in L&F Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in L&F Acquisition by 8.7% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LNFA opened at $10.04 on Friday. L&F Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $10.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.98.

L&F Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the governance, risk, and compliance and legal technology and software sectors.

