Seelaus Asset Management LLC Has $256,000 Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC cut its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,879 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 14,095 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,846 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cowen raised their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays raised their target price on TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.15.

Shares of TJX opened at $70.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.63 and a 200-day moving average of $68.31. The company has a market cap of $84.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $76.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $1,288,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

