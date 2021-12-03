SEEN Price Hits $3.13 on Top Exchanges (SEEN)

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One SEEN coin can currently be purchased for about $3.13 or 0.00005909 BTC on popular exchanges. SEEN has a market cap of $2.20 million and approximately $10,287.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SEEN has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00043734 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.33 or 0.00240724 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SEEN Coin Profile

SEEN (SEEN) is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. The official website for SEEN is seen.haus . SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here . SEEN’s official message board is seen-haus.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

Buying and Selling SEEN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SEEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SEEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

