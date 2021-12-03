SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.95% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SEGXF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on SEGRO in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEGRO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.85.

Shares of SEGXF opened at $19.10 on Friday. SEGRO has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $19.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day moving average is $16.78.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

