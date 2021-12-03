Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.350-$8.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.100-$8.700 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.71.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

SRE opened at $122.39 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $114.66 and a fifty-two week high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.41. The company has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 120.88%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.