Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Semtech had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 14.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Semtech updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.650-$0.730 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.65-$0.73 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC traded down $3.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,881. Semtech has a 12-month low of $57.97 and a 12-month high of $94.92. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.78.

Get Semtech alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.45.

In related news, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 2,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $215,733.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,585 shares in the company, valued at $433,563.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,826 shares of company stock worth $1,671,743 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after acquiring an additional 56,242 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Semtech by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Semtech by 36.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.