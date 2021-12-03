Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) Short Interest Up 44.9% in November

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,400 shares, a growth of 44.9% from the October 31st total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 714,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SNTG stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.16. Sentage has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.

Sentage Company Profile

Sentage Holdings Inc provides a range of financial services in consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

