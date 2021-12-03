Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) Short Interest Up 44.9% in November

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,400 shares, a growth of 44.9% from the October 31st total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 714,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
SNTG stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.16. Sentage has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.
Sentage Company Profile
