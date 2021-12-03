Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Trading Up 1.3%

Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF)’s share price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.03 and last traded at $1.01. Approximately 51,911 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 74,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.74 million, a PE ratio of -33.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Sernova alerts:

Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Sernova Corp. is a clinical stage regenerative medicine company. It engages in the business of developing medical technologies for the treatment of chronic debilitating metabolic diseases such as diabetes, blood disorders including hemophilia and other diseases treated through replacement of proteins and hormones missing within the body.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.