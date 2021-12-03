Serum Price Reaches $5.49 (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. One Serum coin can now be bought for $5.49 or 0.00009698 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Serum has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. Serum has a total market cap of $731.72 million and approximately $80.36 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00043711 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.62 or 0.00241255 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00007567 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00086749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Serum Profile

SRM is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 133,231,781 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum . The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Buying and Selling Serum

