Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,689.27

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,689.27 ($35.14) and traded as high as GBX 2,885 ($37.69). Severn Trent shares last traded at GBX 2,866 ($37.44), with a volume of 758,173 shares trading hands.

SVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,100 ($40.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,675 ($34.95) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,728.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,691.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.29, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of £7.18 billion and a PE ratio of -98.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 40.86 ($0.53) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.48%. Severn Trent’s payout ratio is -3.51%.

Severn Trent Company Profile (LON:SVT)

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.