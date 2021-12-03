Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 545 ($7.12) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SHB. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.47) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.88) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.75) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 632.86 ($8.27).

SHB opened at GBX 612 ($8.00) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74. Shaftesbury has a fifty-two week low of GBX 499 ($6.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 674.50 ($8.81). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 624.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 616.21. The company has a quick ratio of 12.33, a current ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.54.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Shaftesbury’s previous dividend of $2.40.

About Shaftesbury

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

