Share Buyback Plan Approved by Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW)

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

NYSE:BBW opened at $22.30 on Friday. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.34. The company has a market cap of $358.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.02.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.55. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 7.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share.

In related news, Director Maxine Clark sold 9,768 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $195,653.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sharon Price John sold 2,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $48,546.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,703 shares of company stock worth $1,305,769 in the last quarter. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experience. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

