Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Short Interest Update

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 588,800 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the October 31st total of 871,300 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 137,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMED. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Sharps Compliance by 552.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SMED shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barrington Research restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of Sharps Compliance stock opened at $7.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of -0.28. Sharps Compliance has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.67.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 million. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 22.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

